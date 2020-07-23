Govt. officer suspended for posting objectionable content in WhatsApp group of anganwadi workers

Maharastra: A Government employee in Maharastra has been suspended for posting objectionable content in a WhatsApp group of Anganwadi workers. Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur confirmed the same.

The minister said this in a statement, "The officer posted at the Beed urban centre of the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) had mischievously put objectionable photos and comments on a WhatsApp group of Anganwadi sevikas. The officer was suspended and further action will be taken on him."

According to the minister, the group formed on the social messaging app was meant for discussing the daily work of Anganwadi sevikas. Minister added that a strict act will be taken on the officer.