Govt-Oppn 'deal' to debate Constitution

New Delhi : The government and Opposition parties on Monday reached an agreement to break the impasse in Parliament with dates announced for discussions on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

The Lower House will take up the discussion on the Constitution to mark its 75th year of adoption on December 13 and 14, and the Upper House on December 16 and 17. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who announced the dates, expressed confidence that both Houses will function smoothly from Tuesday.

The breakthrough came at a meeting of Speaker Om Birla with floor leaders of different parties. The opposition parties had demanded discussions in both Houses of Parliament to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly. Several opposition leaders, who attended the meeting, also echoed similar sentiments. Asked about the opposition raising other issues such as Sambhal violence and Manipur, Rijiju said a decision will be taken in accordance with the rules. The Congress has been persistent in raising the issue of the indictment of US prosecutors of Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani and other company officials on bribery and fraud charges. This coupled with vociferous opposition protests over matters such as the Sambhal violence and Manipur unrest have resulted in constant adjournments of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha since the Winter Session began on November 25. However, some other opposition parties, especially the TMC, have not attached the same priority to the Adani row and want Parliament to discuss a host of different issues, including unemployment, price rise and the Centre's alleged discrimination against opposition-ruled states in fund allocation. The TMC has skipped opposition meetings to formulate the INDIA bloc's joint strategy during the Session.

The Samajwadi Party may also be allowed to raise the Sambhal issue and the Trinamool Congress happenings in Bangladesh in the Lok Sabha, they said.

However, there is little possibility of any specific discussion on the Adani issue, sources added, noting that opposition members may touch on it during other debates.

The Congress has been persistent in raising the issue of the indictment of US prosecutors of Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani and other company officials on bribery and fraud charges.