Govt signs deals worth Rs 2,500 crore for India-made anti-tank weapon platform & light vehicles for army

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence on Thursday signed a contract with public sector Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited for the procurement of Nag Missile System (NAMIS) tracked version of the anti-tank weapon platform and another deal with Force Motors Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd for around 5,000 light vehicles for the armed forces at a total cost of around Rs 2,500 crore.

These contracts under the "Buy Indian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured" category form part of the government’s strategy to promote self-reliance in defence production.

The cost of the procurement of the NAMIS (Tr) weapon system, developed by the Defence Research & Development Laboratory of DRDO, is Rs 1,801.34 crore. The order marks a significant milestone in the modernisation of the anti-tank capability of the Mechanised Infantry, enhancing the Indian Army’s operational readiness across a varied spectrum of operations, according to a Defence Ministry statement.

NAMIS (Tr) is one of the most sophisticated anti-tank weapon systems against enemy armour with fire-and-forget anti-tank missile and sighting system for enhanced firepower and lethality. The weapon system is set to transform the conduct of mechanised operation and offer operational advantage against the adversary, the statement said.

The modern light vehicles to be produced by the private sector companies are designed to have enhanced engine power to cater to a payload of 800 kg. It will provide mobility to the Armed Forces in all types of terrain and operational conditions, the statement explained.

Both procurements will enhance indigenisation and national defence equipment manufacturing capabilities. The projects have immense potential of direct and indirect employment generation by encouraging the MSME sector through components’ manufacturing, the statement said.

The procurement marks a pivotal step towards modernising the country’s defence infrastructure and empowering indigenous industries, in line with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, it added.



