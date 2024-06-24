Great fortune to have paid obeisance at Ram Mandir: Haryana CM

Ayodhya: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini along with his Cabinet colleagues and legislators on Monday visited Ram Mandir here and prayed for the prosperity and wellbeing of the people.



Saini told the media "it is a great fortune for all of us to have had the opportunity to visit Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Numerous people are travelling to Ayodhya to offer prayers at Shri Ram Mandir".

He said the state government has launched the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana for people in Haryana who wish to visit pilgrimage sites. Under this scheme, people have visited several pilgrimage sites. In line with this, the government has also decided to extend the benefits of the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana to workers and directions have been issued to draft a plan.

The Chief Minister said numerous projects of approximately Rs 250 crore are being implemented for the development of Kurukshetra, known as the land of the Bhagwad Gita. Thousands of devotees visit Kurukshetra daily, and all sites from the Mahabharata era are being renovated, he said.

Saini said renovation work is also underway at Shree Mata Mansa Devi in Panchkula, Sri Nada Sahib Gurdwara, and Shree Mata Sheetla Temple in Gurugram.

The government is making special efforts to boost tourism, including developing a jungle safari in Gurugram.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Cabinet Ministers Kanwar Pal, Mool Chand Sharma, J.P. Dalal, Banwari Lal, Kamal Gupta, Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa and Minister of States Seema Trikha, Mahipal Dhanda, Abhe Singh Yadav, Subhash Sudha, Bishambar Singh, Sanjay Singh, among other, paid obeisance.



