Green energy sector will get a boost: CM

Bhubaneswar:Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal for approving the construction of a Rs 797.17 crore dedicated jetty at Paradip Port to handle green hydrogen, ammonia and other liquid cargo.

Taking to his X handle, Majhi said the project will position Odisha as a future-ready maritime economy and strengthen its role in the emerging green energy sector. “With a capacity of 4 MTPA, this project will connect Odisha’s emerging green hydrogen production clusters to global markets, strengthen clean energy export logistics and advance India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission. The initiative will further accelerate green investments, generate employment and reinforce Odisha’s role in building a sustainable and future-ready maritime economy,” said Majhi.

The project, which got the approval on Thursday, will be implemented by Paradip Port Authority on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis. The proposed facility will have a handling capacity of 4.0 million tonnes per annum and is designed to strengthen Paradip Port’s role as a hub for green energy cargo. The infrastructure will include a dedicated jetty, storage systems, pipelines, handling equipment and associated facilities.

The jetty will have a centre-to-centre distance of 279 metres between extreme end dolphins and a dredged depth of 14.3 metres in front of the berth to enable safe handling of liquid cargo vessels. Paradip Port Authority will provide capital support equivalent to 20 per cent of the project cost, amounting to Rs 159.43 crore, during the construction phase. The project is expected to be completed within 24 months.

Officials said the project is aligned with the objectives of the National Green Hydrogen Mission and is expected to support investments in green energy infrastructure in Odisha while strengthening port-based logistics for clean energy commodities.

The proposed jetty will incorporate specialised infrastructure and advanced safety systems for handling and storing green energy derivatives and other liquid cargo, supporting the development of an integrated green hydrogen ecosystem around Paradip Port.