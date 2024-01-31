Live
Gujarat administrative overhaul: 50 IAS officers transferred in major reshuffle
In a sweeping administrative reshuffle, the Gujarat government has announced the transfer of 50 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, effecting changes across various districts and departments to strengthen governance and administrative efficiency, officials said on Wednesday.
Among the notable transfers, M.K. Dave, previously serving as the District Development Officer (DDO) of Ahmedabad, will now take charge as the Collector of Gandhinagar. G.T. Pandya, who held the position of Collector in Morbi, has been appointed as the Collector of Dwarka.
In similar shifts aimed at infusing fresh perspectives, Jamnagar Collector B.A. Shah is designated as the new Collector of Vadodara, while Navsari Collector Amit Prakash Yadav will serve as the Collector of Kheda.
The tourism sector sees a significant change with Sourabh Pardhi, Managing Director of Gujarat Tourism Corporation Limited (TCGL), taking up the role of Surat Collector.
Administrative reshuffles also extend into urban governance, with Anil Dhamelia, previously the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DyMC) of Rajkot, being appointed as the Collector of Chhota Udepur.
Law and order management also witness crucial transitions. Anil Dhameliya, serving in the Home Department (Law & Order), will now contribute his expertise as the Collector of Dahod.
Kiran Jhaveri, the Additional Commissioner of Sales Tax, is appointed as the new Collector of Morbi, indicating a strategic placement of experienced officers in key positions.
Further, the reshuffle encompasses movements in the educational and fisheries sectors. P.B. Pandya, Director of Higher Education, is appointed as the DDO of Amreli, while Nitin Sangwan, Director of Fisheries, is set to serve as the DDO of Junagadh.
These appointments are part of a broader strategy to foster administrative efficiency and drive development across various sectors in the state, officials said.