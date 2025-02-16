Gujarat Air Force Association organises annual memorial lecture on national security

The Air Force Association (AFA), Gujarat Branch, organised the Eighth Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon Param Vir Chakra Annual Memorial Lecture at the Neelambar Auditorium, headquarters South Western Air Command (SWAC) in Gandhinagar on Sunday.

The event featured three senior veteran Defence officers who shared insights on key strategic aspects of national security.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi was the Chief Guest at the event and extended his guidance and support to AFA Gujarat's initiative to raise awareness about security challenges, particularly in Gujarat.

Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari Param Vishist Seva Medal (PVSM) Ati Vishist Seva Medal (AVSM) Vayu Sena Medal (VM), Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, HQ SWAC, Gandhinagar, was the Guest of Honour.

The memorial lecture featured prominent defence experts delivering talks.

Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari PVSM AVSM VM (Retd) spoke on "Strategic Lessons from Ongoing Conflicts", highlighting the evolving nature of warfare and the importance of preparedness.

Lieutenant General Pradeep Chandra Nair PVSM AVSM YSM (Retd) addressed "The Strategic Relevance of North East India and Our Distributed Immediate East", emphasising the geopolitical significance of the region.

Rear Admiral Sudarshan Y. Shrikhande AVSM (Retd) shared insights on "An Indian Perspective on QUAD Dialogue", discussing the role of international alliances in ensuring regional security.

The event was dedicated to Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, the only Indian Air Force officer to be awarded the Param Vir Chakra. He displayed courage and flying skills while engaging Pakistan's F-86 Sabre Jets in unequal combat during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Despite overwhelming odds, he valiantly defended his airbase before being shot down in action. His bravery remains an inspiration for the Indian armed forces.

The Air Force Association (AFA) Gujarat Branch, established in 2007, is a dedicated organisation committed to the welfare of retired Indian Air Force personnel and their families within the state.

Operating from its headquarters at the Air Force Campus in Gandhinagar, the association provides financial and legal assistance to ex-servicemen, widows, and children, ensuring they receive the support and recognition they deserve.