Gujarat bypolls: BJP leads in 4, Cong 1 in early trends

Gandhinagar: The counting of votes for the eight Assembly seats was underway in Gujarat on Tuesday amid tight security and Covid-19 arrangements.

Initially, postal ballots were being counted and after around one hour the first round of the counting on the EVM machines began.

From the trends of the counting of the postal ballots, the BJP was ahead in Dangs, Morbi, Limdi and Abdasa while Congress was leading in the Dhari constituency.

The counting of votes in Gadhada was reported to be delayed by about an hour.