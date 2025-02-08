Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel lauds Mahakumbh arrangements

Mahakumbh Nagar: Amidst the sea of faith surging in Prayagraj Mahakumbh, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reached to take a holy dip on Friday.

After bathing in Sangam Triveni, he praised the arrangements made by the Yogi government. After bathing in the Triveni Sangam, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel praised the arrangements made by the Yogi government wholeheartedly.

He said, “The arrangements made under the guidance of the Prime Minister and by the government of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are amazing. From cleanliness to every facility, everything is very good. We got the opportunity to take a holy bath, it is a matter of good fortune for me. Every person considers himself lucky after bathing in Triveni Sangam, which is the centre of faith of India.”

Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi also took a holy dip with him. After this, the Chief Minister also performed Ganga Puja and Ganga Aarti.