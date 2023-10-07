Gujarat govt allocates Rs 37.80 crore for village-level shrine development

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government has allocated Rs 37.80 crore to the Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Development Board (GPYVB) for the enhancement of small shrines at the village level, administered by various institutions and trusts.

GPYVB Secretary, R. R. Raval, revealed on Saturday that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel convened a recent meeting with the board's officials in Gandhinagar, during which proposals for the advancement of village-level temples received approval.

The in-principle approval encompasses the comprehensive betterment of these shrines. Notably, Rs 7.45 crore has been earmarked for the development of four shrines in Vadodara district. Among these, the beneficiaries are Vyaseshwar Mahadev in Barkal, Garhbhavani Mataji Temple in Dabhoi, Bhathiji Temple in Raipur and Mahisagar Mata Temple in Dabka.

Furthermore, an in-principle allocation of Rs 15.66 crore has been greenlit for the enhancement of six shrines in Mehsana district. This comprehensive initiative encompasses the upliftment of Thakorji Temple in Upera, Neelkantheshwar Mahadev Temple in Unawa, Sri Hanuman Temple, Shanidev Temple, Dashama Temple in Kadi, and Krishna Temple in Valam.

Additional funding of Rs 4.48 crore has been provisioned for the beautification of Shree Khodiar Mata Mandir and the adjacent lake in Vurana.

Similarly, Rs 1.64 crore has been allocated for development initiatives at Shree Khodaldham Temple in Kagawad, Rs 1.30 crore for Sri Riddhi-Sidhi Ganapati Temple in Medhasan, Rs 47.57 lakh for the state government-owned Shri Chandraswara Mahadev Temple in Chandrasan, and Rs 2.70 crore for the enhancement of Bhuteshwar Mahadev Temple in Bhutiavasana.