Gujarat minister, leaders pray at temple; service-oriented activities planned on HM Shah’s birthday

Gandhinagar: On Amit Shah’s birthday, Gujarat Minister Pravin Mali on Thursday offered prayers at Shri Siddheshwar Mahadev Temple in Gandhinagar for the Union Home Minister’s long and healthy life. Mali said service-oriented activities have been organised across the country to mark the birthday of the senior BJP leader.

City unit chief Ashish Dave joined Mali to offer prayers at the Shri Siddheshwar Mahadev Temple, located within the Swaminarayan Temple complex in Sector 2.

Speaking to IANS, Mali said, “Events have been planned in the entire nation on the occasion of Amit Shah’s birthday. In Gandhinagar, all party workers and leaders went to the Gaushala, served the cows, and offered prayers to Mahadev for Amit Shah ji’s long life. All party workers and leaders took part in offering the prayers equally.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended warm birthday greetings to HM Shah and praised his efforts in strengthening India's internal security, eliminating Maoism and making efforts to eradicate the drug menace from society.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Warm birthday greetings to Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. His administrative understanding has ensured India's internal security systems become more effective."

"Particularly noteworthy are the successes in eliminating the menace of Maoism and in furthering our dream of a society free from drugs," he said.

"I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people," the Prime Minister added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Andhra Pradesh Minister for Human Resources Development and Information Technology Nara Lokesh also extended birthday greetings to HM Shah, praising his commitment to national security and the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

CM Yogi praised HM Shah as a "skilled strategist", while hailing his "unparalleled contribution" in strengthening the internal security of the nation.

"Your unparalleled contribution in making internal security impregnable, giving a new direction to the cooperation sector, and building a strong and secure India is invaluable," he said.

"I pray to Lord Shri Ram for your excellent health, long life, and a glorious life," the UP Chief Minister added.

HM Shah was born to Gujarati parents in 1964 in Mumbai. He is considered one of the BJP's chief strategists and a close confidant of PM Modi.

His political career has been marked by several key milestones, including the abrogation of Article 370, the enforcement of major internal security reforms, and a focus on cooperative federalism.