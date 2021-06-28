Top
Gunfight breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Srinagar

Gunfight breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Srinagar (Photo/IANS)

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between the terrorists and security forces in the Parimpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district on Monday, officials said here.

"Encounter started at Malhoora, Parimpora area of Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. The security forces had got a specific information about the presence of terrorists hiding in the area.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

