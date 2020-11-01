Gunfight in Srinagar

Srinagar: An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in central Kashmir's Srinagar district on Sunday, officials said.

The gunfight at Rangreth started as a cordon and search operation was launched on the basis of a specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter. "Encounter has started at Srinagar. Police and CRPF are on the job," police said.