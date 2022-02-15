Gurgaon Is Set To Have Its First Female Police Chief

Kala Ramachandran, Gurgaon's first female police commissioner, will take over charge on Tuesday, 15 February. Ramachandran, an IPS officer from the 1994 batch, will take over as Gurgaon's police commissioner after K K Rao who was transferred with instant effect late on Sunday night.



She has previously served as the Principal Secretary to the Haryana Government's Transport Department, as well as the ADGP State Vigilance Bureau (H). She is the district's first female police commissioner since the commissionerate system was implemented in Gurgaon in 2007.

She went on to say that after taking responsibility and meeting with police personnel on the ground, a better assessment of main issues and concerns would be formed, and plans to combat crime would be formalised as a result.

Ramachandran stated that improving individuals' lives and enhancing the ease of doing business easier will be her top priorities. She stated that because Gurgaon has such a diverse environment, from rural to corporate to industrial to urban residential, the focus would be on making business easier and life better for everyone. Police should be focused on enhancing the lives of ordinary individuals.

She identified traffic management and road safety as the two most pressing issues in Gurgaon, and said these will be her primary emphasis areas.

Ramachandran previously worked as a police officer in Rewari, Fatehabad, and Panchkula. She was on central deputation to the Intelligence Bureau from 2001 ahead. From 2017 until 2020, she served as the director of the North Eastern Police Academy in Meghalaya, before returning to the cadre in August 2020. She has worked for the ADGP State Vigilance Bureau and the ADGP Crime Against Women (CAW) Headquarter.

According to the police chief, traffic management and road safety are the top priorities in this regard. Traffic is something that impacts everyone. Citizens' safety from street crimes such hooliganism, snatchings, eve-teasing, and drunken driving, as well as the safety of women and youngsters, will remain top priorities.