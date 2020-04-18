Gurugram: 16 held for trying to escape in ambulances

Gurugram : After the extension of the nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic till May 3, people are coming up with new ideas to return to their native places.

In Gurugram, the district police have intercepted two ambulances carrying 16 persons heading for Bihar at the Badshahpur checkpost.

Gurugram ACP (crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said that the persons were posing as patients and their attendants and were also carrying fake prescriptions issued by of a private hospital.

"Those ambulances were heading towards Agra via Sohna, Palwal and Mathura.

When they reached Badshahpur, the police deployed at the checkpost asked for valid documents for their movement.

The group of people then presented prescriptions issued by the hospital," Sangwan said.