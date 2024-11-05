'Gushpaithiya Bandhan', 'Mafia ka Ghulam': Modi on JMM coalition

Ranchi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a no-holds-barred attack on the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand, labelling it a 'Ghuspaithiya Bandhan' (infiltrators' alliance) for "supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators". He also accused the Congress of converting schools, colleges and universities as minority institutions to devoid SCs, STs and OBCs of reservation.

The PM asserted that only the BJP can provide "Suvidha, Suraksha, Sthirta and Samriddhi" (facilities, security, stability and prosperity), and accused the JMM-led regime in Jharkhand of becoming "Mafia ka Ghulam" (mafia's slave) and engaging in corruption and scams. Scams by coalition leaders in Jharkhand have become an industry and corruption has devoured the state like termites, he alleged. "Appeasement politics has reached its zenith in Jharkhand where the JMM-led coalition is busy supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators. If this continues, the state's tribal population will shrink. This is a threat to the tribal society and the country. This coalition has become a 'Gushpaithiya Bandhan' and 'Mafia ka Ghulam'," Modi claimed at a rally in Garhwa.

This was his first visit to Jharkhand following the announcement of assembly elections, scheduled on November 13 and November 20 with counting of votes on November 23, and also any prime minister's maiden visit to Garhwa. "Termites of corruption make the country hollow. In Jharkhand, the JMM, Congress and RJD have crossed all limits as far as corruption is concerned. This has impacted the poor, Dalits, tribals and the backward communities.