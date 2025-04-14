Guv gives assent to Odisha University Bill

Bhubaneswar: With Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati giving his assent, the Odisha University (Amendment) Act, 2024 has come into effect from Sunday marking a significant reform in the State’s higher education sector. The bill was passed on April 2, after extensive deliberation in the Odisha Assembly and it got Governor’s assent on April 12. Expressing his gratitude to the Governor, Odisha’s Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj described the development as a “new dawn” for higher education in the State. He said the Act will bring transformative changes aimed at strengthening the education system, addressing longstanding challenges and enhancing academic excellence. “The Act aims to bring about substantial reforms, ensuring autonomy for universities and enhancing the efficiency of academic functions,” Suraj said. According to the provision of the Act, the recruitment of faculty in universities will not be conducted through the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). Instead, universities will form a committee comprising educationists for faculty recruitment.

This will allow the recruitment process to be completed within a specified period, without unnecessary delays, the minister said, adding that it will ensure that faculty appointments align with the requirements of undergraduate and postgraduate curricula, as well as subject-specific demands. Regarding the appointment of the vice chancellors, the Act has provision of forming a three-member committee for the selection of the VCs. Only distinguished educationists from the field of higher education will be part of this committee. The age limit for VCs has been increased from 67 to 70 years.

The new Act also ensured the reintroduction of the Senate in universities. The Senate is the highest advisory body of a university, comprising educationists, faculty, students, administrative staff and it plays a vital role in the development of the university and the higher education sector.

As per the Act, each university will have a Senate that will meet at least twice a year. The Senate will consist of 68 members, out of which a minimum of 37 members will be from among teachers, educationists, and student representatives, ensuring balanced and inclusive representation.

The minister said that the Act also ensures a robust foundation and strengthened education system. “The Act will also contribute to the growth of a knowledge-driven economy in the State,” he said.