Guv Radhakrishnan casts vote in Ranchi
Hyderabad: Governor of Jharkhand, Telangana, and Lt. Governor of Puducherry CP Radhakrishnan cast his vote in the Lok Sabha elections in Ranchi on Saturday.
Standing in a queue with other voters and waiting his turn to cast vote, the Governor exemplified the spirit of democracy and equality of all voters. The gesture was met with admiration from fellow voters. After casting his vote, he urged all citizens to cast their votes to strengthen democracy. He stated that voting is a commitment to ourselves and our country. Vote is the most powerful tool in democracy’, he said and appealed to all the eligible voters to exercise their democratic right.
