Happy Birthday Rahul Gandhi: Here are a few lesser known facts of this Congress Leader

Happy Birthday Rahul Gandhi: The former Congress president and Indian politician Rahul Gandhi turns a year older today i.e on June 19, 1970. Amid Covid-19 outbreak, this prominent Congress leader is not celebrating his birthday to avoid the spread of the deadly novel virus. This Gandhi clan member has forayed into politics in 2004 general elections after being appointed as Indian Youth Congress in-charge. On the occasion of Rahul Gandhi's 51th birthday, here are some facts about the former Congress president you must know.



Family members



Rahul Gandhi hails from a big political family and is the great grandson of Jawaharlal Nehru and son on the former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Even his sister Priyanka Gandhi is an active member of Congress party.



Education

Rahul Gandhi hails from a strong political backdrop family of Jawaharlal Nehru and Gandhi. Born to Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, he attained primary education in Delhi and Dehradun and due to the security concerns, he was then schooled at home. However, later he completed undergraduate at St. Stephen's College in Delhi and moved to Harvard University for higher studies. He holds a degree from Trinity College, Cambridge. Prior to joining in politics, he worked in the UK in a management firm.

Political career



Rahul Gandhi entered politics in the year 2004 and contested from Amethi constituency. It was his mother Sonia Gandhi's sitting MP position then the latter has shifted to Rae Bareilly. He was elected as the Congress Vice-President in 2013 and took over as the President position of Congress party in December 2017. He had also led the INC's campaign in the 2014 Indian General elections. However, the party suffered the worst results in history. He won Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad, Kerala but was defeated in Amethi to Smriti Irani.



Despite he is termed as ignorant, he has turned into an ace leader of Congress party with his calibre in the last couple of years. Meanwhile, he is active over criticizing the government over the Covid-19 vaccination program.



The Hans India wishes Rahul Gandhi a very happy birthday.

