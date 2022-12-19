Har to celebrate Maharaja Shurasen Jayanti tomorrow

Chandigarh: During the tenure of the Manohar Lal Khattar-led Government, time and again several initiatives have been taken to celebrate the anniversaries of Saints and great men at the state-level under the Sant Mahapurush Samman Evam Vichar Prachar Prasar Yojana.



While continuing the same tradition, a grand state-level programme will be organised in Hisar to celebrate Maharaja Shurasen Jayanti on December 20. The Chief Minister will be the Chief Guest of the said programme and preparations are being done in full swing to make it a grand success.

According to belief, Maharaja Shurasen was born during the Mahabharata period. Shurasen was a brave warrior who once upon a time ruled the present Mathura city . Mathura was one of the 16 Janapadas of ancient India.

Manohar Lal said that the Saini community has a glorious history. The contribution of the Saini community to the freedom movement of the country and the rehabilitation after independence has been commendable.

The people of this society are working to take forward their great traditions by following the path of truth and non-violence. This community has given great brave warriors, great artists, scholars, and many sports persons to the country, added Manohar Lal.

Notably, many programmes have been organized across the state under the Sant Mahapurush Samman Evam Vichar Prachar Prasar Yojana by the present state government.

Recently, Lord Parshuram Mahakumbh was organized in Sector 12, Karnal on December 11.