Hardworking leader: PM Modi greets Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his 66th birthday, saying he is a hardworking leader playing an important role in the development of villages.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote in Hindi (loosely translated as), "Heartiest birthday wishes to Shivraj Singh Chauhan ji, a hardworking leader of BJP and my colleague in the government. He is playing an important role in the development of villages along with the welfare of the country's agriculture and farmer brothers and sisters."

PM Modi also prayed for his "long and healthy life".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Chouhan was making a commendable contribution to farmers. Shah wrote on X in Hindi, "Heartiest birthday wishes to my colleague in the Union Cabinet, @ChouhanShivrajji. Under the leadership of Modi ji, you are making a commendable contribution towards the welfare of farmers. I pray to Baba Mahakal for your healthy, long and happy life."

Thanking him for the wishes, Chouhan expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the good wishes.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla offered his best wishes and said, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan on his birthday. I pray to God for your healthy, long and prosperous life."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav prayed for his long and prosperous life. "Hearty congratulations and best wishes on the birthday of Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, respected Bhaisahab Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan ji. May Baba Mahakal grant you a healthy, long and prosperous life; this is my prayer," CM Yadav wrote on X.

Shivraj Singh Chauhan, before becoming the Union Minister, had the longest term as the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister since 2005 for almost 16 years.

During his tenure in the state, Chouhan transformed the agriculture sector in the state, with irrigation seeing a major boost. His personal connect with the people has made him one of the most popular Chief Ministers in the state. He also effectively rolled out the popular ‘Ladli Behan Yojana’ in the state just before the Assembly elections in 2023, which led to a big win.

As a leader of the BJP, Chouhan has served as parthe ty's general secretary and president of the Madhya Pradesh state unit. He has also been closely associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh since the young age of 13.

He has been a five-time Member of Parliament, representing Vidisha in the Lok Sabha since 1991, before becoming the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the first time in 2005.