Haryana announces Rs 2,000 per acre bonus for Kharif crops owing to rain deficit

Chandigarh: The Haryana Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday approved a bonus of Rs 2,000 per acre for farmers of all Kharif crops owing to a deficit in southwest monsoon this year.

Talking to the media about the Cabinet's meeting, the Chief Minister said the state has received significantly less rainfall this year compared to the previous year, which has adversely affected crop production.

“To mitigate these challenges, the government has decided to grant a bonus of Rs 2,000 per acre to the farmers for all crops during the current Kharif season,” he said.

To ensure that all eligible farmers receive the bonus amount, Chief Minister Saini urged them to register on the 'Meri Fasal, Mera Byora Portal' by August 15.

The bonus will apply to all types of crops, including fruits, flowers, and vegetables. This initiative is designed to support even the small farmers owning land measuring 1 acre or less.

The government will also bring an Act for service security of contractual employees working for more than five years till retirement, the Chief Minister said.

The employees completing five years in service by August 15 will get benefit from this decision, he said.

All benefits like dearness allowance (DA), Chirayu Yojana cover etc. would be given to the employees twice a year.

The decision will apply to all the employees of Outsourcing Policy Part I and II.

The Cabinet also approved an amendment in the monthly pension scheme for accredited mediapersons above 60 years of age in Haryana. Earlier, one member per family was eligible for the monthly pension. Now this rule has been removed by the Cabinet.

The Cabinet also approved the implementation of the new LPG scheme for families who are registered under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). The scheme will come into force from August 1.

Under this scheme, all registered BPL families will be provided up to 12 cylinder refills per annum at the rate of Rs 500 per 14.2 kg domestic cylinder.

Also, to promote women's empowerment, the LPG subsidy will be transferred into the bank account of the eldest woman member of the family. If there is no female member above the age of 18 years in the family, the LPG subsidy will be transferred into the bank account of the eldest male member of the family.