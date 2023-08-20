Haryana CM approves several developmental projects for Gurugram

Gurugram: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved several key developmental projects aimed at fast-tracking the growth of Gurugram city.

The Chief Minister was presiding over the 12th Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) meeting late evening of Saturday in Gurugram.

The budget for the year 2023-24 encompasses Rs 570.06 crore for infrastructure development (including roads, water supply, sewerage, and storm water management), Rs 1151.77 crore for capital projects, with a notable allocation of Rs 300 crore for health services for the Sheetla Mata Temple project.

Additionally, Rs 36 crore has been earmarked for urban environment initiatives, and a provision of Rs 538 crore has been made for operation and maintenance.

For the annual budget, the authority will have a revenue of Rs 2043.17 crore from various heads, while the remaining Rs 531.23 crore sourced from the existing corpus fund.

Khattar also approved a proposal for a new master water supply line spanning 20.50 kilometers. With a budget of Rs 125 crore, this line will address water supply demands for various city areas and new sectors.

The 200 MLD capacity line, originating from Basai Water Treatment Plant Part II, will serve sectors including 101, 104, 108, 110, 110A, New Palam Vihar, Palam Vihar, Sector 23, and Cyber Hub, facilitating water supply for both old and new parts of the city.

Similarly, for the work upgradation of the road connecting Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) from Faridabad Road to NH-48, administrative approval of Rs 109.14 crore was given for the underpass being constructed at Vatika Chowk.

The underpass is being constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and GMDA on a 50:50 share basis. The discussion was also held on drainage improvement initiatives, road repair plans, and progress evaluations, among others.