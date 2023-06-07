Live
- 1 in every 7 cars sold now an EV, China's BYD dominate again
- Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar thanks PM Modi for MSP on crops
- French Open: Defending champ Swiatek ousts Gauff to book semifinal spot
- Meta Verified badge arrives to India, starts from Rs 699
- 20 bogies of goods train derail in Assam; no casualty
- Karnataka High Court dismisses gynaecologist's plea to quash FIR
- Worm genetics reveals key pathways for sleep regulation: Study
- Cancel interim protection to Sameer Wankhede: CBI to Bombay High Court
- India, US discuss high-tech joint production ahead of PM Modi's visit
- India gets 57% below-average rains in first week of June
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar thanks PM Modi for MSP on crops
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the government's farmer-friendly decision of increasing the minimum support price (MSP) for all mandated Kharif crops.
Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the government's farmer-friendly decision of increasing the minimum support price (MSP) for all mandated Kharif crops.
This decision is another step towards the commitment of the government to double the income of the farmers, Khattar said in a statement.
An official spokesperson said the MSP for paddy (common) has been increased from Rs 2,040 to Rs 2,183 per quintal, while the MSP for A-grade paddy has been increased from Rs 2,060 to Rs 2,203 per quintal.
The MSP for moong dal has been increased from Rs 7,755 to Rs 8,558 per quintal, Bajra from Rs 2,350 to Rs 2,500 per quintal, ragi from Rs 3,578 to Rs 3,846 per quintal, maize from Rs 1,962 to Rs 2,090 per quintal, and arhar from Rs 6,600 to Rs 7,000 per quintal.
The spokesperson said for the last several years, the Central government has been declaring the MSP for both Rabi and Kharif crops before the sowing season starts.