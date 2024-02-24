Haryana CM opens 'Sanjha Bazaar' for empowering women

Chandigarh: Empowering women within self-help groups (SGH), Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday unveiled an initiative by inaugurating state's first 'Sanjha Bazaar' in Karnal district, making a significant step towards creating opportunities for economic empowerment and community development.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said in the 'Sanjha Bazaar', the women members of SHGs would find a platform to display and sell products as a secure source of livelihood.

He said places have been identified for the 'Sanjha Bazaar' in six districts in the first phase. Each 'Sanjha Bazaar' will have 10 portable cabins, which will be increased as required in the future. The rent for each of these cabins will be only Rs 100 per day.

He said under the self-help groups, 58,000 groups have been formed in the state. These groups are leading six lakh women towards self-reliance as members. Among these 6 lakh women, there are one lakh women whose annual income is less than Rs 1 lakh.

According to the Central government's 'Drone Didi' scheme, 500 women are being trained in the first phase. The government is emphasising on empowering self-help groups not only in villages but also in cities, said Khatar.

In Karnal district, 5,298 self-help groups have been formed, with 57,175 women associated, the highest number in the state. In this series, 386 gram organisations have been formed, and 17 cluster-level federations are operational. The government has provided Rs 5.82 crore to the SGHs and Rs 7.57 crore to the gram organizations in Karnal district.