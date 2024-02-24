Live
- Emily Blunt embraces 41 with happiness and peace
- Vision Pro Owners Encounter Mysterious Cracks on Front Glass
- Anil Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane; remembers ‘Eeshwar’ on its 35th Anniversary
- NEWS ART FEST (North, East, West, South Art Fest) 2024, a spectacular Contemporary Art Festival that took place from February 17th to March 7th, 2024
- ‘Article 370’ rakes in over Rs 5 cr, Vidyut’s ‘Crakk’ mints Rs 4 cr on Day 1
- Controversy erupts over Chief Engineer, Kerala Minister's staff 'fight' in secretariat
- Delhi HC rules in favour of construction workers' benefits, wants unpaid contributions adjusted
- Celebrities Respond to Fans' Unique Requests for Exam Motivation on Social Media
- 'Digital Nagriks' not to be experimented with ‘unreliable’ AI models, govt tells Google India
- J&K narco-terrorism case: NIA attaches 4 properties, seizes Rs 2.27 crore
Just In
Haryana CM opens 'Sanjha Bazaar' for empowering women
Empowering women within self-help groups (SGH), Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday unveiled an initiative by inaugurating state's first 'Sanjha Bazaar' in Karnal district, making a significant step towards creating opportunities for economic empowerment and community development.
Chandigarh: Empowering women within self-help groups (SGH), Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday unveiled an initiative by inaugurating state's first 'Sanjha Bazaar' in Karnal district, making a significant step towards creating opportunities for economic empowerment and community development.
Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said in the 'Sanjha Bazaar', the women members of SHGs would find a platform to display and sell products as a secure source of livelihood.
He said places have been identified for the 'Sanjha Bazaar' in six districts in the first phase. Each 'Sanjha Bazaar' will have 10 portable cabins, which will be increased as required in the future. The rent for each of these cabins will be only Rs 100 per day.
He said under the self-help groups, 58,000 groups have been formed in the state. These groups are leading six lakh women towards self-reliance as members. Among these 6 lakh women, there are one lakh women whose annual income is less than Rs 1 lakh.
According to the Central government's 'Drone Didi' scheme, 500 women are being trained in the first phase. The government is emphasising on empowering self-help groups not only in villages but also in cities, said Khatar.
In Karnal district, 5,298 self-help groups have been formed, with 57,175 women associated, the highest number in the state. In this series, 386 gram organisations have been formed, and 17 cluster-level federations are operational. The government has provided Rs 5.82 crore to the SGHs and Rs 7.57 crore to the gram organizations in Karnal district.