Live
- CAQM Sub-Committee reverses GRAP stage-III air quality measures in Delhi-NCR
- Military Lit Festival to be inaugurated on December 2 in Punjab
- BHEL signs MoU with EDF France for collaboration on Jaitapur NPP
- HSBC facing a 'hit' of over £6.3 bn as a result of unsecured commercial property loans into China: Report
- ECI non-committal over Mizoram NGO body’s demand to move counting date from Sunday
- AWS launches palm-scanning authentication service for companies
- Three held for assaulting students of DAV school in Patna
- Deal for anti-missile/anti-aircraft point defence weapon system for Indian Navy signed
- Climate change to spur bat expansion, rabies virus spillover in US: Study
- OnePlus leading Android smartphone brand during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Just In
Haryana CM terminates school principal in sexual assault case
Taking cognizance of the incident where the principal of Government Senior Secondary School for Girls in Jind district had misbehaved with students, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday issued termination orders of principal Kartar Singh.
Chandigarh: Taking cognizance of the incident where the principal of Government Senior Secondary School for Girls in Jind district had misbehaved with students, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday issued termination orders of principal Kartar Singh.
The decision has been taken following the investigation report submitted by the department, an official statement said.
Over 50 girl students of the school had accused their principal of sexual harassment.
An official spokesperson said the government in the exercise of powers conferred upon by virtue of Article 311 (b) of the Constitution had taken this action.
The spokesperson shared that the report sent by the SDM of Uchana, highlighted statements from several students against the principal's misconduct.
Subsequently, considering the seriousness of the case and the allegations against the principal, this action has been taken.
The accused had already been arrested by the police, and a woman principal had been appointed at the respective school, along with the appointment of 16 new staff members.
The victim girls, in a five-page handwritten letter to the National Commission for Women on August 31, said the principal, with the help of a woman teacher, had been sexually harassing girl students. They alleged the principal had fixed black glasses in the window of his room.
“A woman teacher sends girls to meet the principal in his room. The principal touches the girls inappropriately and also talks in filthy language,” one of the girls had said in the complaint.