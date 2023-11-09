Haryana CM to inaugurate underpass in Gurugram on Friday

Gurugram: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate an underpass at Vatika Chowk constructed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) through the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in Gurugram on Friday.

With the commencement of this project, worth approximately Rs 109.14 crore, the commuters passing through here will get great relief from traffic congestion.

Deputy Commissioner Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav visited the inauguration site on Thursday to take stock of the final stage of preparations and gave necessary directions to the concerned officials.

Yadav said that there was a lot of traffic pressure at Vatika Chowk connecting Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and Golf Course Extension Road, in view of which this underpass has been constructed.

He said that with the opening of the underpass, there will be smooth movement of vehicles going to Faridabad via Dwarka Expressway, SPR and Golf Course Extension Road.

"Since the underpass work has now been completed, travel time between Badshahpur-Gurugram-Badshahpur will also be saved. The commencement of these projects will benefit the local citizens. On one hand, this will ease traffic, on the other hand, people will get better connectivity than before," he said.

He said that the total length the of Vatika Chowk underpass including the approach road is 822 meters. Three lanes have been constructed on both sides of the underpass. Power connectivity has also been provided in the underpass for better visibility at night.