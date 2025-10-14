Haryana Cop’s Death After IPS Officer’s Suicide Sparks Corruption Probe

Just a week after IPS officer Y Puran Kumar’s death by suicide in Chandigarh, another Haryana police officer, ASI Sandeep Kumar Lathar, was found dead under similar circumstances in Rohtak, raising serious concerns about alleged corruption within the force.

The 41-year-old officer from Jind’s Julana village reportedly shot himself with his service revolver in a room at Ladhot village, near his posting station. A video and note attributed to Lathar surfaced online, in which he blamed the late IPS officer Puran Kumar and claimed he was taking the step “for honesty.”

Rohtak SP Surendra Singh Bhoria confirmed that a forensic examination is underway to verify the authenticity of the material. In the six-minute clip, Lathar alleged that Puran Kumar accepted bribes to exclude names from criminal cases, including murder, and criticized corruption in the police system.

This comes after Puran Kumar, who had accused senior officers including DGP Shatrujeet Kapur of caste-based harassment, died by suicide earlier this month. His wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, also alleged institutional pressure on him.

Lathar’s video rejected any caste-based motive and linked both deaths to corruption within the department. He mentioned his role in a recent case where a constable was caught extorting money allegedly for Puran Kumar.

The deaths have caused political uproar, with leaders such as Rahul Gandhi visiting the IPS officer’s family. Gandhi called it a disturbing sign for Dalit officers, while the Haryana government, led by CM Nayab Singh Saini, has sent the DGP on leave and promised strict action.

Several political and social leaders, including Ramdas Athawale, Kumari Selja, Chandrashekhar Azad, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, have expressed solidarity with Puran Kumar’s family, which has refused cremation until justice is ensured.