Haryana Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa's car attacked

Chandigarh: Haryana Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa's car came under attack in Sirsa district on Sunday as farmers held protests at various places in the state targeting events of BJP leaders. Police said the rear windscreen of the SUV broke as stones were pelted, but no one was hurt.

The day saw protesters gather at various places across the state, raising slogans against the government and demanding a rollback of the contentious farm laws.

Earlier in the day, at one such protest in Fatehabad, protesters removed metal barricades put up by the police as they marched towards a venue where Haryana Cooperation Minister Banwari Lal and Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal were attending a party function.

Duggal later travelled to Sirsa to attend another party event, where Gangwa, a BJP MLA from the Nalwa constituency in Hisar district, was also present. Farmers carrying black flags had assembled outside the Chaudhary Devi Lal university there during the day and raised slogans against the government.

While the leaders were coming out after the function ended, protesters targeted Gangwa's car, the police said. Despite heavy police presence, some managed to surround the vehicle and banged against it with their hands.