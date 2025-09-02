Haryana govt to strengthen irrigation system

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has taken a significant step towards strengthening and modernising the state’s irrigation system.

In a key meeting of the Irrigation and Water Resources Department held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here on Tuesday, the comprehensive remodelling (reconstruction and improvement) work plan for minors has been approved. Under this, about 54 different projects will be implemented, and the project will cost about Rs 315 crore.

The Chief Minister said under this scheme, the depth, width, and structure of the canals will be strengthened using modern technology to ensure a timely and adequate supply of irrigation water to farmers. As part of this project, 30 canals will be rehabilitated, and 24 canals will be remodelled under various canal circles.

He said this initiative will provide sufficient irrigation water for farmers’ crops, reduce dependence on underground water, and enhance the state’s agricultural productivity. It will also help in addressing the problem of waterlogging in rural areas.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to complete all works within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining the highest quality standards. He issued clear instructions to ensure that no irregularities occur in the quality of construction materials and in maintaining the levels of minors.

Around 54 projects are to be implemented under the Yamuna Water Service, the Loharu Water Service and the Jawahar Lal Nehru Circle.

At the meeting, it was informed that 41 projects will be taken up under the Yamuna Water Services Circle, one project under the Yamuna Water Services Circle and two projects under the Yamuna Water Services Circle.

Under these projects, various works such as strengthening and raising the banks of minors, repair and rehabilitation of lining, laying of pipelines, repair of head regulators, siphons, culverts and outlets will be undertaken. The initiative will benefit the districts of Bhiwani, Rohtak, Jind, Charkhi Dadri, Rewari, Sonipat and Karnal.