Just In
Haryana offers land for shifting Kherki Daula toll plaza
Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has offered 30 acres of land free of cost to the NHAI and requested Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to get the Kherki Daula toll plaza on the National Highway 48 relocated there.
In a demi-official communication addressed to Gadkari, the Chief Minister said the Kherki Daula toll plaza is a major bottleneck on the highway, causing significant traffic congestion for commuters in the Gurugram region.
The Chief Minister said the state government has offered the land to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to establish a new toll plaza at Panchgaon village.
This strategic location will help facilitate smoother traffic flow and reduce congestion in the Gurugram urban areas.
The Chief Minister has assured Gadkari that the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is ready to transfer the land at the earliest to ensure a swift and efficient transition of the complete process.
This move is expected to resolve the existing traffic bottleneck and contribute to the overall development of the region, an official statement said.