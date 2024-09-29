  • Menu
Haryana polls: BJP expels rebel contesting against CM Saini, seven others

Haryana polls: BJP expels rebel contesting against CM Saini, seven others
The BJP on Sunday announced the expulsion of eight leaders, including two former ministers, contesting the October 5 Haryana Assembly elections as...

The BJP on Sunday announced the expulsion of eight leaders, including two former ministers, contesting the October 5 Haryana Assembly elections as Independents.

According to a statement issued by state party chief Mohan Lal Badoli, the eight, who include former minister Ranjit Chautala, who had quit the post after a ticket was denied to him and Sandeep Garg, who filed papers from Ladwa against Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

All the eight have been expelled for six years.

The other six expelled leaders are Zile Ram Sharma contesting from the Assandh seat, Devender Kadyan from Ganaur, former minister Bachan Singh Arya from Safido, Radha Ahlawat from Meham, Naveen Goyal from Gurgaon, and Kehar Singh Rawat from Hathin.

