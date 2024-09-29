Live
- Guj MP stresses balancing action against encroachments with economic needs of small traders
- 16 companies pick candidates for over 1,000 jobs at Delhi job fair: IT Ministry
- Haryana polls: BJP expels rebel contesting against CM Saini, seven others
- Swachh Bharat Mission: Success story of Urban Health Centre in Kalaburagi, bags Kayakalp Award 6 times
- Heavy rain likely in Kerala till October 5
- Iran confirms senior IRGC commander's death in Israeli strikes on Beirut
- Manipur: Suspected Kuki militants kidnapped 3 youths, Army rescues one
- Justice Manmohan sworn in as Chief Justice of Delhi HC
- Top cop reviews law & order situation ahead of 3rd phase of J&K polls
- Want Article 370 back, but not expecting anything from BJP: Azad
Just In
Haryana polls: BJP expels rebel contesting against CM Saini, seven others
Highlights
The BJP on Sunday announced the expulsion of eight leaders, including two former ministers, contesting the October 5 Haryana Assembly elections as...
The BJP on Sunday announced the expulsion of eight leaders, including two former ministers, contesting the October 5 Haryana Assembly elections as Independents.
According to a statement issued by state party chief Mohan Lal Badoli, the eight, who include former minister Ranjit Chautala, who had quit the post after a ticket was denied to him and Sandeep Garg, who filed papers from Ladwa against Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.
All the eight have been expelled for six years.
The other six expelled leaders are Zile Ram Sharma contesting from the Assandh seat, Devender Kadyan from Ganaur, former minister Bachan Singh Arya from Safido, Radha Ahlawat from Meham, Naveen Goyal from Gurgaon, and Kehar Singh Rawat from Hathin.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS