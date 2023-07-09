Haryana released 1L cusecs water from Hathinikund barrage: Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said one lakh cusecs of water is being released from the Hathinikund barrage. An alert has been issued for 300,000 cusecs of water, indicating the potential for increased water flow.

The Chief Minister assured that the state’s preparedness remains intact to handle any situation, whether it is due to rainfall or water inflow from the mountains.

He said some areas have experienced water logging for a short duration of one or two hours, but the situation is currently under control.

According to officials, the water level up to 70,000 cusecs in the Hathini Kund barrage is considered normal, while above 2.5 lakh cusecs is considered high floods.

As the water level started rising, authorities open gates of the Hathnikund barrage, allowing the river water to flow downstream.

The government sounded a high alert in Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat, and Sonipat districts from where the Yamuna passes through before entering the national capital.

The Chief Minister visited the Kaushalya dam near here to assess the water level in the reservoir.

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Soni and other officials accompanied him during the visit.

During the interaction with the media, the Chief Minister said heavy rainfall has been occurring for the past two days. As a result, the water level in the Kaushalya dam has risen significantly.

To manage the increased water level, the dam gates have been opened, and 4,000 cusecs of water are being released. However, as the rainfall has ceased, the situation appears to be under control.

When questioned about the statement of the Punjab Chief Minister, Khattar criticised it, saying it as baseless.

“Today they have a programme in Panchkula, and the water he is referring to is the waterlogged area of Dera Bassi. Looking at any area, they say that Haryana is full of water, I think they have made up their mind, the Dera Bassi area is not in their control, they are going to hand it over to Haryana,” Khattar added.

The Chief Minister also clarified that there is no electricity problem in Haryana. He criticised attempts to create an issue that does not exist and emphasised his commitment to progress in the state.