Haryana: When Police Surprised A Senior Citizen | Watch here

Panchkula, Haryana: Panchkula police surprised a senior citizen who was living alone by wishing him a happy birthday on Tuesday. The retired colonel is seen breaking down and trying to compose himself in the video.

He may not have been wished like this even when he was serving !

The Panchkula police showed up at his gate on Tuesday morning and asked him for his name. When he identified himself as Karan Puri, the police team pulled out a birthday cake and started singing "happy birthday". They also requested him to put on a birthday cap for the occasion.

A visibly moved elderly citizen is seen struggling to compose himself as he breaks down. He then cut the cake as he was cheered by the police team.

The video went viral and was widely appreciated by netizens. It continues to garner views on the popular microblogging site, Twitter.

Coronavirus in Haryana and Punjab

Meanwhile, Haryana has reported 296 COVID-19 cases with 3 deaths. These include 183 cases of recovery.

Neighbouring Punjab has reported 313 cases of Coronavirus positive with 18 deaths and 71 cases of recovery. Punjab clearly has a higher death rate as compared to Haryana.