Haryana's Rs 3.14 lakh crore credit plan for 2025-26 unveiled

Chandigarh: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has assessed a credit potential of Rs 3.14 lakh crore, reflecting an increase of 37.64 per cent over the previous year under priority sector lending in Haryana for 2025-26.

The credit potential under agriculture, MSME and other priority sectors, including education and renewable energy, has a share of 35.60, 57.12 and 7.28 per cent, respectively.

NABARD's State Focus Paper (SFP) was released by Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi here on Thursday during the State Credit Seminar 2025-26 in the presence of Nivedita Tiwary, Chief General Manager, NABARD, senior executives of banks, senior officers of the state government and academic institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary appreciated the efforts of NABARD to assess the credit potential under agriculture, MSME, export, education, renewable energy, etc., of the state that align with the government's vision for farmers' welfare and rural development with emphasis on crop diversification, climate-resilient agriculture, shrimp farming and promoting vegetable clusters.

He urged banks, government departments, NABARD, academic institutions and all other stakeholders to synergise coordinated efforts for creating increased employment opportunities in rural areas.

He said the SFP shall act as a benchmark and guiding force for the activities to be undertaken this year to strengthen the rural economy.

"Haryana has always been at the forefront of agriculture, contributing significantly to India’s food security. Our farmers, with their relentless efforts, have made Haryana the 'bread basket of India'. However, we must acknowledge the challenges posed by depleting groundwater, fragmented landholdings, growth of the MSME sector and climate change, which require urgent and innovative solutions," Joshi said.

He said the Haryana Government is fully aligned with NABARD's vision. "We have been actively implementing programmes such as micro-irrigation schemes, financial literacy campaigns, and digital initiatives to enhance access to credit and markets. I urge the banking sector to play a proactive role in achieving the credit targets set for priority sectors and to ensure that underserved regions and communities are not left behind," the Chief Secretary added.

NABARD Chief General Manager Nivedita Tiwary highlighted the consultative process to arrive at the credit potential of Rs 3.14 lakh crore of the state by assimilating the potential worked out in Potential credit-linked Plans for all 22 districts of Haryana.

She appreciated the need for dovetailing the Credit Potential worked out for all 22 districts by NABARD with the District Credit Plan prepared by lead banks.