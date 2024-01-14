Have started to act against terrorists in Rajouri-Poonch: Northern Army commander

Srinagar: Indian Army's Northern Command chief Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday said that the Army has started acting against terrorists in Rajouri-Poonch and the results would soon be visible.

Addressing media on the sidelines of a function here today, he said: "We have started acting against terrorists in Rajouri-Poonch belt with focus on strengthening the synergy between different agencies of the security.

"In the last few years, the Rajouri-Poonch area has witnessed prosperity. Our neighbouring country was not able to digest this peace and prosperity and so they are promoting terrorism in the area."

“We have started to take strong action in this regard and you will see that terrorism would be completely controlled," Lt Gen Dwivedi said.

He said that they declared 2023 a zero-infiltration year as there was no infiltration from the LoC.

"Among terrorists that have been killed, only 21 were locals whereas 55 were foreign terrorists. In 2022, 122 local youth picked up arms and in 2023, only 19 locals joined terrorism. We will continue to ensure that local terrorist recruitment is stopped," the army commander said.