Health database on cards in Ganjam

Berhampur: A detailed health database of all residents in Ganjam district is on the anvil, according to Dibya Jyoti Parida, Collector. The DC, who assumed the charge recently, asked officials of the Health department to create the framework. Appointment of doctors would be taken up in accordance with the health database of a particular area.

While reviewing issues at a meeting, Dibya Jyoti said health data to identify risk to citizens from diseases has a critical role to play as well as to develop new treatments and save lives. It would have a long-term positive impact on the healthcare system. The selection of proper doctors, diagnostic tests and distribution of medicine for patients would be further streamlined, he said.

The database would help patients suffering from Covid, malaria, dengue, diarrhoea, tuberculosis, leprosy, filarial and others, who often remain in their locality unattended.

It is required to collect a database about a particular disease, names of patients and the area in the district within a month. The DC appealed to people to cooperate with the ASHA workers to collect the health data.

He said infrastructure facilities in the primary health centers (PHC) and the community health centers (CHC) would be developed. "We would modernise equipment used for diagnostic purpose in PHCs and CHCs and see that disease of a patient is detected properly", he said.

Dr Uma Shankar Mishra, CDMO, Jagdish Rao Patnaik, District Public Health Officer, and other senior officers attended.