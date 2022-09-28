Health Experts In Kerala Recommend All To Take Anti-Rabies Vaccine For Everyone

Health experts advise everyone to acquire an anti-rabies vaccine prior to an animal attack due to the increased risk of contracting the disease. In addition to preventing mortality, a broad immunity against rabies lowers the rising cost of anti-rabies serum, a pricey medication administered in addition to routine immunizations.



A few years ago, the concept was viewed as a luxury, but in the current climate, it is necessary due to the rise in rabies cases and the high expense of after-bite immunisation.

Dog bites alone have grown from 60,000 in 2013 to 1.37 lakh in 2016, as reported by the health department. As of 2021, it was 2.2 lakh. In 2022's first eight months, it has surpassed two lakh. Due to the fact that this year has seen 21 documented rabies deaths as opposed to 11 last year, the human cost has also grown. Immunoglobulin (serum) and the anti-rabies vaccine are free of charge in government hospitals.



Serum demand has increased nearly five times in the past five years, eating into funds intended for other medical expenses like buying crucial drugs. Nearly 85% of the two lakh exposures required immunoglobulin, making the current management approach costlier and more expensive. All of these elements have led to a growing consensus among medical professionals that the anti-rabies vaccine should be included as a mandatory component of routine vaccination.

Pre-exposure prophylaxis for rabies, a medication taken to prevent catching the infection, already has guidelines provided by the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the USA.

As per experts, a person who has received the vaccine and is bitten by a dog can develop immunity with the assistance of two booster doses and safely forgo the pricey serum. For children, the Indian Academy of Pediatricians (IAP) has already given their approval.