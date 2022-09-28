Health Experts In Kerala Recommend All To Take Anti-Rabies Vaccine For Everyone
- Health experts advise everyone to acquire an anti-rabies vaccine prior to an animal attack due to the increased risk of contracting the disease.
- Dog bites alone have grown from 60,000 in 2013 to 1.37 lakh in 2016, as reported by the health department.
Health experts advise everyone to acquire an anti-rabies vaccine prior to an animal attack due to the increased risk of contracting the disease. In addition to preventing mortality, a broad immunity against rabies lowers the rising cost of anti-rabies serum, a pricey medication administered in addition to routine immunizations.
A few years ago, the concept was viewed as a luxury, but in the current climate, it is necessary due to the rise in rabies cases and the high expense of after-bite immunisation.
Dog bites alone have grown from 60,000 in 2013 to 1.37 lakh in 2016, as reported by the health department. As of 2021, it was 2.2 lakh. In 2022's first eight months, it has surpassed two lakh. Due to the fact that this year has seen 21 documented rabies deaths as opposed to 11 last year, the human cost has also grown. Immunoglobulin (serum) and the anti-rabies vaccine are free of charge in government hospitals.