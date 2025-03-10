Health Ministry asks IPL to ban direct and indirect ads promoting alcohol, tobacco

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) has asked officials at the Indian Premier League to ban all forms of tobacco and alcohol advertisements from upcoming sports events.

Notably, the letter by Prof. (Dr.) Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services urges Arun Singh Dhumal, Chairperson, IPL, to regulate tobacco and alcohol advertisements including surrogate advertisements and sales during the upcoming cricket season, slated to begin on March 22.

The ban extends both to stadium premises as well as a live telecast on television.

"The IPL being India's most viewed sports event, direct or indirect promotion of tobacco/alcohol on any platform linked to sports sends a contradictory message to the public about health and fitness,” said Goel, in the letter, dated March 5.

He cited that tobacco and alcohol are significantly responsible for the rising burden of non-communicable diseases in the country. “Cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic lung disease, diabetes, hypertension, etc. account for more than 70 per cent of deaths annually.

Tobacco and alcohol use are key risk factors for NCDs. “India ranks second in tobacco-related deaths worldwide; with nearly 14 lakh annual deaths while alcohol is the most common psychoactive substance used by Indians,” the health ministry official said.

The letter, also marked to the Board of Control for Cricket in India, asked IPL officials to “strictly implement” the regulations to ban all forms of tobacco/alcohol advertising, including surrogate advertisements, “within the stadium premises where the games and related IPL games/events are held as well as during telecast sessions on national television”.

The sale of tobacco or alcohol products must also be regulated “in all affiliated events and sports facilities”.

The letter also sought to “discourage the promotion of sportspersons (including commentators) who directly or indirectly endorse products directly or indirectly linked to alcohol or tobacco”.

The letter stated that “cricket players are role models for the youngsters” and that promoting tobacco or alcohol products by them can have a poor impact on youngsters’ minds.

Instead, they should promote “a healthy, active lifestyle”. Goel asked IPL to share a “social and moral obligation to promote public health and support health initiatives of the government”.