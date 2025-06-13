Heartbreaking beyond words: PM

New Delhi/London: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer have expressed deep grief over the crash of Air India Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, in which several British nationals died.

“The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words,” Modi said in a statement. “In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected.”

Starmer also reacted to the incident, calling the images from the crash site “devastating.” “The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating,” Starmer said. “I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time.”