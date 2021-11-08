Heavy rain lashes Chennai

Chennai: Schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet districts will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday due to heavy rain, declared Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

At a press meet after inspecting the rain-affected areas like Purasawalkam, Padi and Kolathur in Chennai on Sunday, the Chief Minister said men and machinery were kept ready for all emergency situations.

While most parts of the city and suburbs experienced waterlogging due to the incessant rains throughout the night, parts of Saidapet, Velachery, Adambakkam, Madipakkam and West Mambalam witnessed inundation up to about two to three feet.

Several subways were filled with rainwater up to several feet. Rainwater also entered a number of houses in such areas, forcing the residents to take shelter at safer locations. Electricity supply to such areas was disconnected as a precautionary measure.

Four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to assist in rescue operations in emergency situations.

Stalin inspected the inundated areas along with top officials, including Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, and directed authorities to take prompt action to drain out flood water. The authorities sounded a preliminary flood alert as three city reservoirs were opened in a phased manner to release excess water.

Along with his Cabinet colleagues, Stalin also distributed flood relief such as rice, milk and blankets to people who have been moved to temporary shelters.