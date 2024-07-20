Heavy rain lashes Malkangiri, Nabarangpur

Bhubaneswar: Odisha experienced heavy rainfall on Saturday as a depression over the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast near Chilika lake. At least 23 families were moved to safety from vulnerable areas in Malkangiri district, which received heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast more rain over the next five days.

Official sources said Malkangiri received an average rainfall of 190 mm, followed by Nabarangpur 70.1 mm and Koraput 67.4 mm during the last 24 hours. Many parts of Malkangiri district have been inundated.

Rainwater was flowing above several bridges in Malkangiri district, disrupting road communication between Malkangiri and Kalimela, Motu and Kalimela and to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Nabarangpur Collector reported that a bridge over Turi river connecting Papadahandi and Chandahandi has been submerged and the traffic movement has been prohibited.