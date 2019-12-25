Hemant Soren likely to take oath on Dec 27
Ranchi: Preparations are in full swing for the swearing-in ceremony of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president Hemant Soren, who stormed to victory in the Jharkhand assembly election along with allies.
A meeting of the newly elected legislators of the JMM has been called on Tuesday to elect their leader. Similar meetings of the alliance partners - the Congress and the RJD - are also set to take place on Tuesday.
The JMM meeting will be held under the chairmanship of party President Shibu Soren. Hemant Soren is likely to be elected as its legislature party leader.
