Here are Modi government's top schemes that were launched this decade

The Prime Minister said several important decisions were taken by the NDA government related to the agriculture sector, banking sector and for national security earlier this year. Congress has, however, opposed to the terms and instead defined it with three other terms such as tyranny, chaos and anarchy.



Here are some of the key decisions taken by the current government:

1. Revoking of Article 370

As a historic move made by the Modi Government was revoking of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Indian Constitution on August 5, which removed the special provisions that were given to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

2. Goal for India to become $5 Trillion economy by 2024

Modi Government 2.0, in its first budget, had marked a goal of making India a $5 Trillion economy by the year 2024, through enhanced focus on behavioural change, increase in private investment, structural reforms in agriculture and growth of SMEs in India.

3. Merger of Public Sector Banks

On August 30, 2019, the Union Government announced a megabank merger to realize its goal of making India a $5 Trillion economy. Ten of the largest Public Sector Banks (PSBs) were merged by the Government into four entities.

4. Taxation- Easing of Taxation norms

As per the government announcement, Aadhaar and pan card, both are interchangeable when filing for Income tax returns. Now, the taxpayers shall use any of the two identity cards to file IT returns.

5. Withdrawal of angel tax for Start-ups

The Government withdrew angel tax provision for start-ups and their investors. Small start-ups with turnover up to Rs 25 crore will continue to get tax holiday, as specified under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

6. Ban lifted on purchase of vehicles in govt. departments

The government lifted the ban on government departments from purchasing new vehicles.

7. Code on Wages, Bill 2019

The government attempted to simplify lives by making labour laws more transparent. The Government has approved the Code on Wages, Bill 2019 to provide fixed minimum wages to the entire workforce.

8. New Triple Talaq Bill

The Union Government, in a landmark decision, passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 on July 30, 2019. The Triple Talaq bill bans and criminalises the practice of instant triple talaq among Muslims.

9. Amendments to POCSO Act

The Government has incorporated the death penalty for sexual assault against children.

10. PM-KISAN

The Union Government has extended the PM Kisan Scheme to another 3.44 crore farmers, taking the total number of beneficiaries under the scheme to 6.37 crore.

11. Jal Shakti Ministry

The government announced the formation of a new ministry in its new term- the Jal Shakti Ministry to address water-related issues in the country.

12. 40 bills introduced in Parliament

Overall, 40 bills were introduced in the two parliament houses (33 in LS and 7 is RS) during the budget session and 35 bills were passed by the Lok Sabha and 32 by the Rajya Sabha and 30 by both the houses. After the constitution of Lok Sabha, the passage of 30 bills by both houses is a record in a single session.

13. Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019

The Parliament passed the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019, paving the way for efficient, safe and corruption-free transport system in the country.

14. Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019

The law seeks to provide asylum to non-Muslim immigrants who are prosecuted in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The latest law has ignited protests from all over India as critics tout it is anti-Muslim.