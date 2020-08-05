Here's Lord Ram's photo from original copy of Constitution

New Delhi: On the special occasion of the 'Bhumi Pujan' of Ram Mandir, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who has been a long-standing lawyer of the Ram Lalla deity, on Wednesday shared an original document of the Constitution.

He said, "Original document of the Constitution of India has a beautiful sketch of Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Laxman returning to Ayodhya after defeating Ravan. This is available at the beginning of the chapter related to Fundamental Rights. I felt like sharing this with you all," said the minister. The Union Minister also termed the day as a day of India's self respect.

Prasad had represented 'Ram Lalla', a petitioner in the Ayodhya title suit which was decided in September 2010 by the Allahabad High Court. The court had ordered the disputed site to be equally distributed among the claimants.

Prasad, a persuasive debater on news television was came to be known as Lord Ram's lawyer. After the Supreme Court gave its verdict, where lawyer K. Parasaran led the arguement for Ram Lalla, Prasad had called it a "historic verdict".

On Wednesday, when the union minister shared the photo of lord Ram from the original document of Constitution, after "defeating Ravan", the political message was also unmistakable.