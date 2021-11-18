  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

High Court ex-judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor Lakhimpur Kheri SIT probe

Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain
x

Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain

Highlights

Determined on an “impartial, fair and just” investigation into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain, former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court

New Delhi: Determined on an "impartial, fair and just" investigation into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain, former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, to monitor the probe by Uttar Pradesh SIT which will also get three IPS officers who are not the natives of the state.

Observing that while investigating such offences, "justice must not only be done, but also be seen and perceived to be done", a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana ordered reconstitution of the SIT and ordered the induction IPS officers -- S B Shiradkar, Padmaja Chauhan and Preetinder Singh.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X