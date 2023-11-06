High Court (HC) has stayed the summons of Sunita Kejriwal until February 1, 2024

New Delhi: The High Court on Monday has granted relief to Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal. The High Court has stayed the summons issued by a Delhi court against Sunita Kejriwal. The court summoned her on the grounds of holding two voter identification cards. The summons have been stayed by Justice Amit Bansal until February 1, 2024. The legal notice was issued on the basis of a complaint filed by Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana on August 29, 2023.

Khurana claims Sunita is registered to vote in two distinct seats. Her name appeared on the voter list in Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandni Chowk, Delhi. He said that this is a breach of the Representation of the People Act. After hearing the accusations and witnesses against her, the Metropolitan Magistrate in Tis Hazari Court called Sunita Kejriwal. The court had said that, prima facie, a case was made against Sunita Kejriwal.

Sunita was summoned to appear in court on November 18, 2023. Sunita Kejriwal had challenged the summons in the High Court. Senior lawyer Rebecca John, who appeared in the High Court on Sunita's behalf, stated that an offense under the RPA is only made when a person files a false affidavit. In this case, Khurana has left no evidence that she made a fraudulent declaration.