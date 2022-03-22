High pitch campaign underway for urban polls in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: As the urban polls are approaching leaders of political parties have intensified high pitch campaigns through roadshows and door-to-door campaigns in four towns of the district. The parties in the Dhenkanal Municipality, Kamakshyanagar and Bhuban NACs witnessed non-stop campaign seeking the support of voters for their candidates

Dhenkanal MLA Sudhir Kumar Samal and former BJP MLA Krushna Chandra Patra, former Rajya Sabha MP Rudra Narayan Pany, and Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo have been campaigning with the party workers.

Though the BJD is the ruling party in the State, the BJP is spreading the message on its victories in UP and other States, the Modi government schemes and yojanas. The BJD wants to capitalise on the Naveen-led government's success stories in the last 20 years.

The campaign is being taken up through traditional songs and tones, padayatras and door-to-door canvassing. However, independent candidates are approaching voters desperately as the campaign is about to end tomorrow after 5 pm. However, councillor-candidates are spreading the message on social media to woo voters.

"I prefer more campaign through social media to physical campaign and people accept the message ", claimed Sagir Mohammad, one of the candidates.

Pany alleged during the campaign that the BJD government was misleading people by hijacking the Modi government schemes and Yojanas and that the BJD leaders indulged in corruption.

In Dhenkanal voters will opt for candidates in the Dhenkanal Municipality having 23 wards, 15 wards in Kamakshyanagar and 15 NACs in Bhuban on March 24.