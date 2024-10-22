Himachal Cabinet’s nod to involve private players to expand EV charging stations

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, on Tuesday decided to involve private players to expand the EV charging station network along the state's six green corridors.



Currently, 77 EV charging stations are operational on these corridors.

It also approved the establishment of automated testing stations for vehicle fitness assessments, utilising advanced automated equipment. The aim is to set up five such stations to better serve the residents of the state.

The Cabinet approved to engage 2,061 Van Mitras in the Forest Department, eliminating the 10-mark personal interview criterion.

It also decided to create and fill 150 nursing personnel posts at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College and Hospital in Hamirpur. Additionally, the Cabinet decided to fill six Associate Professor posts and 10 Assistant Professor posts across the departments of general medicine, paediatrics, general surgery, orthopaedics, anaesthesia and radiology in the college.

It sanctioned the opening of a new sub-divisional police officer’s office at Nadaun in Hamirpur district, along with the creation and filling of five posts across various categories.

It also approved the establishment of a new fire post at Indora in Kangra district, with 13 posts to be created and filled in various categories.

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of a new police post at Shinkula under the Keylong police station in Lahaul-Spiti district, along with the creation and filling of six posts in various categories.

The Cabinet decided to transfer the administrative control of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to the Additional Director General (Home Guards and Civil Defence) to enhance its effectiveness during disasters and emergencies.

It also approved the deputation of Home Guards to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) for a maximum period of two years to ensure its smooth operation.

The Cabinet decided to accept the recommendations of the Cabinet Sub-Committee, headed by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, concerning the 450 MW Shongtong Karchham hydropower project. This includes the directive to the company to ensure project completion by 2026-27.

The Cabinet approved the formation of a Cabinet Sub-Committee to review the operations of parking facilities run under the PPP model in Shimla city. The committee will be chaired by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, with Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh, and Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharamani as members. Shimla MLA Harish Janartha will serve as a special invitee. The committee will review the operations of lift parking, Chhota Shimla parking, Sanjauli parking, new bus stand parking and Tutikandi parking.

It also decided to amend the Eco-tourism Policy 2017 to align with the recent amendments in the Forest Conservation Act of 2023, aimed at promoting and developing eco-tourism activities in the state.