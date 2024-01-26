Himachal Governor unfurls national flag in Shimla

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday unfurled the national flag on the 75th Republic Day state-level function at the historic Ridge here and took salute from an impressive march past led by parade Commander Lt. Karan Gogna from 22, Jammu and Kashmir Rifles.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, his Cabinet colleagues, government functionaries, besides the public, were present on the occasion.

The contingents of the Indian Army, the Indo-Tibet Border Police, Himachal Pradesh Armed Police, Haryana Police, state police, Home Guards, fire services, Himachal Pradesh Postal Services, Disaster Management, ex-servicemen, National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme Cadets, Bharat Scout and Guide, etc., performed the march past.

Tableaux showcasing development activities of different departments were the main attraction wherein the tableaux of the Horticulture Department bagged the first prize of Rs 10,000.

The culture troupes from Bal Ashram in Tuti Kandi and troupes from Shimla, Sirmaur and Government Senior Secondary School in Rohru gave a cultural performance. The troupes of North Zone Cultural Centre from Haryana also performed on the occasion. The police band was the main attraction.

The Governor also presented prizes to the winners of HP Digital-Ignition contest organised by the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance.

He presented appreciation certificates to top performing hospitals under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. State-level awards were given to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda in Kangra district and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Chamba. District-level award was given to Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex in Khaneri Rampur in Shimla district and Prabhudas Clinic and Nursing Home in Shimla.

Both the Governor and the Chief Minister released balloons with a message of 'Beti Bachao and Beti Padhao' on the occasion.

Similar functions were organised at district and sub-divisional level to mark the occasion.